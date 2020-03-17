Amy Walter on clarity and confusion in 2020 Democratic primaries

Amy Walter:

That's right. That's right.

I mean, we can — as I said, and I think we heard from our reporters on the ground, that even in a state like Illinois, where most of the voting is in person, that that didn't deter older voters, especially those over 60 years old, from turning out.

When — so you can see there it's about 26 percent 65-plus, those under 30 about 16 percent of the electorate.

Looking at the coronavirus impact more broadly, this issue of, do you trust the president vs. other sources of information that you trust, we talked about this a little bit last night about we're sort of siloing ourselves once again, the polarization about, do you trust the president do you not trust the president?

Sixty percent say they do not trust the president, 37 percent yes. Not surprisingly, that breaks down among party lines as well; 75 percent of Republicans do trust the president. Only 8 percent of Democrats do.

The thing that I think is somewhat hopeful, though, when you see the next slide, which is, what do you think about state and local governments? Your state and local governments, do you trust them?

And here you have 72 percent saying yes. When it comes to what the mayor or what governor of my state is doing, I trust the information that I'm getting from those folks.

And we have sort of — we have seen a lot of that on the ground. Right? We're not hearing from communities where there's been only certain precincts agreeing and other precincts not based on their political point of view.

So, that, to me, is the good piece of all of this, that even as polarized as we are and distrustful of the — many times of the other party that we're not a member of, when it comes to getting and sticking to advice from government officials, voters seem to be confident about that.