An anti-abortion advocate on what comes after Roe

Marjorie Dannenfelser:

Judy, I have to believe that you have looked at the rest of those polls.

When you look at the rest of those polls, you see that Democrats, women, diverse groups of people — this is not a partisan issue — think that abortion should at least be restricted in the second and third trimester. This seems reasonable to most people.

Again, it doesn't please both sides. But it definitely is something that is a consensus in this nation, doesn't reflect that poll bit that you just communicated. And it's because people want restrictions, people want limits that Roe simply would never have allowed, and that has not been understood.

The other piece of this is, is the service to women is vital. And it has been going on. And this is a moment of flourishing to serve them in the way that our original women who got us into politics in the first place, Susan B. Anthony and the rest, saw as serving women, and not allowing them to be exploited by the so-called abortion liberators, who would liberate them by build — trying to build their rights on the broken rights of their children.