An Olympian, a therapist, professionals: A look at the rioters stoked by extremism

Hari Sreenivasan:

Today, committees of the House of Representatives opened a review of the insurrection and requested documents from federal law enforcement agencies.

Dozens have been charged with crimes for participating in last week's attack on the Capitol. The FBI says it has identified at least 270 more.

Some of the rioters were familiar figures to authorities but most were unknown and, as NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker reports: they came from all walks of life.