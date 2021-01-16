With the highest cases in the country, CA has one of the lowest inoculation rates

Soumya Karlamangla:

Yeah, we've seen this throughout the pandemic, but interestingly, the disparities that we see get wider when the cases surge. So we've consistently seen higher rates of cases and deaths among Latinos proportionally. So it's not just that California and L.A. in particular is a plurality, if not majority of Latinos. We're actually seeing the rates of those cases, being much higher among Latinos. And that's largely because they're essential workers, they might live in multigenerational households.

And then we could see it track very similarly with poverty levels. The sort of lower your socioeconomic status, the more likely you are to have gotten COVID and more likely you are to have died from COVID.

And one of the stranger things that's happened in L.A., we had this gap between Latinos and everyone else. And over the summer when cases were surging and then we closed the gap where the cases were kind of there wasn't such a big disparity and the officials were proud of that. And now the gap has widened again, which I think speaks to the fact that we have so much to viral spread.

But we also have so many people still going into workplaces. An essential worker's chance of getting exposed has just gone up exponentially. And those workers tend to be Latino.