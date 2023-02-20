Animal shelters struggle as many pets adopted during pandemic are returned

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

Rescue shelters are feeling pressure with too many potential pets and not enough people adopting them. Inflation has made owning and caring for a pet more expensive, leaving some owners struggling to afford rising costs. Deputy Senior Producer of National Affairs Courtney Norris and producer Dorothy Hastings have that story.

Listen to this Segment

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch