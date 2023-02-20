Animal shelters struggle as many pets adopted during pandemic are returned

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
Rescue shelters are feeling pressure with too many potential pets and not enough people adopting them. Inflation has made owning and caring for a pet more expensive, leaving some owners struggling to afford rising costs. Deputy Senior Producer of National Affairs Courtney Norris and producer Dorothy Hastings have that story.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more