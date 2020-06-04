‘Armed forces exist to protect’ U.S., not police communities, retired general says

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, that criticism has become a chorus, and unlike the last few months, it's all on the record.

Take a look at this statement from James Mattis, retired secretary of defense: "Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict, a false conflict, between the military and civilian society."

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin Dempsey criticized the current secretary of defense, Mark Esper's words, writing — quote — "America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy."

And recently retired Commander of Special Operations Command General Tony Thomas: "The battle space of America? Not what America needs to hear."

To talk about this, I'm joined by retired Army General Carter Ham, who, over his 38-year career, commanded troops in Iraq, ran U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Africa Command.

General Ham, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you very much.

Why is there so much criticism and fear among retired officials, but also some current officials who I'm talking about — who I'm talking to, about the idea of sending active-duty troops into the United States?