Artist Sarah Sze uses architecture of Guggenheim Museum as part of her new installation

Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
At New York’s Guggenheim Museum, you can walk around and into artwork by Sarah Sze. Photos, videos, objects, sounds and light are things in our daily lives. All of it is material for Sze, an artist who takes the information overload and gives it a new shape and order. Jeffrey Brown takes a look for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
