Droughts reveal forgotten histories around the world

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Lorna Baldwin
Lorna Baldwin
From a submerged town in Spain to the foundations of an ancient temple in China, the global drought is uncovering artifacts and locations once lost. Nazi warships, still laden with explosives, have emerged from the Danube, and several sets of human remains have been found in the muddy flats of the drying Lake Mead in the southwestern U.S.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
