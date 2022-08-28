Droughts reveal forgotten histories around the world

From a submerged town in Spain to the foundations of an ancient temple in China, the global drought is uncovering artifacts and locations once lost. Nazi warships, still laden with explosives, have emerged from the Danube, and several sets of human remains have been found in the muddy flats of the drying Lake Mead in the southwestern U.S.

