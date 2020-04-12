As Ebola outbreak fades out, Congo prepares for COVID-19

Benedict Moran:

Ebola can cause headaches, fever, and severe hemorrhaging. It's transmitted by contact with bodily fluids. Without treatment, it is nearly always fatal. The outbreak has infected more than 3500 people and taken more than 2000 lives. It was the largest in the Congo's history, and the second-largest in the world, after the 2014 outbreak in West Africa. But now, ebola treatment centers are quiet…. Almost. Until yesterday, no new cases had been reported since February 17, and the 21-day incubation period was about to expire for the second time. The World Health Organization seemed poised to declare that the epidemic was over. Then, a single case was reported. And so the fight continues. But getting even this far has been an extraordinary achievement. Ibrahima Soce Fall is the WHO's Assistant Director-General for Emergencies Response.