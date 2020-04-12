Social ‘dis-dance’ party replaces nightlife in the pandemic

Ivette Feliciano:

The process for partygoers is simple. Log-into the zoom meeting where the party is held. Set up your camera shot using your computer or phone. Finally, log onto another website called mixlr. A DJ set there, created especially for the event, is broadcast live. And then…get to dancing!

The event is free, but participants can choose to donate to the hosts and djs, or they can give money to the various causes the organizers call attention to at each party. The events are advertised on Instagram, and people have joined from around the globe.