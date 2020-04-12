Lessons learned in the battle against Ebola

Hari Sreenivasan:

What are steps that the administration can still take that it's not too late for?

It's never too late to cede control to the experts who really understand the disease, how it's spreading in the controls that need to be put in place to ensure that we suffer the least in this country. And interestingly, this week, you've seen cries for that from within the Republican Party itself, asking Trump to step aside, put the medical experts front and center. The second thing that the government can do. We've been hearing a lot on the news about things like the Defense Production Act, which would enable the U.S. government to ramp up production of things like ventilators and personal protective equipment for our medical personnel. This administration has invoked that, but they can still do more to ensure that our frontline health care workers are getting what they need. And the other thing that that the government can do is really coordinate action amongst states. The federal government is uniquely equipped to set nationwide policies and standards that all states should be adhering to. And I was reading last night, for example, there are ten states that still don't have statewide lockdowns. And that's a very frightening thing when we've seen the speed at which a cluster can arise when people move across state lines.