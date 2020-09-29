As global pandemic deaths pass 1 million, how can we get the virus under control?

William Brangham:

Judy, this death toll is now four times greater than the number of people who lost their lives in 2004 in the tsunami that hit Indonesia.

But, thankfully, so far at least, this pandemic is nowhere near as bad as 1918, when the influenza virus killed an estimated 50 million people globally.

Still, this pandemic has taken far too many lives in roughly 10 months. More than 5,000 people die every day, on average. Ten countries account for 70 percent of the deaths, led by the United States, which has more than 20 percent of all global deaths. Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom round off the top five.

The elderly still make up the largest percentage of those who died globally. And the epicenter has also shifted, from China and Southeast Asia to Europe, then to the U.S., and now to India and South America.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization.

Dr. Van Kerkhove, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Obviously, this is a terribly sad day, to have lost now a million people at least to this coronavirus. Why do you think we are still having such a hard time getting our arms around this pandemic?