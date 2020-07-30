As NBA resumes play, questions linger about pro sports in a pandemic

Mike Wise:

Well, I think the lesson is, you want to become "The Truman Show."

You want to put everything you can into a bubble, and you want to essentially hermetically seal yourself off from the world.

I think what Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, has done is pretty amazing, and it should be modeled and lionized across the country.

I also think, to work in that bubble, there has to be some sort of dissociation and almost a cognitive dissonance from what's happening outside the bubble.

I mean, we're talking 286 people died in Florida from the coronavirus yesterday. That's the third straight day of record fatalities in the hottest spot in the country. Some of those people who died are mere miles from where LeBron James and many of the players are staying in an opulent Disney-owned hotel and property.

And so while, on one hand, I admire the NBA, and I can't wait to see the games, there's a part of me that has to say, well, gosh, you really have to — you really have to work hard not to see what's happening outside the bubble, because, if you do, you might realize that basketball shouldn't matter as much as it does right now.