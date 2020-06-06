As Pride Month kicks off, black trans activists want their stories centered

Imara Jones:

Because overwhelmingly when people hit the streets as we've seen since 2014, it's in the deaths of black men. And the death of black men at the hands of police is mythologized due to its long history and attachment with lynching.

But it's also really important to understand that black women were lynched, that black children were lynched, and that those stories of death at the hands of the police of all black people are not highlighted. Not to mention the death that's caused at the hands of other black people. So, for instance, last summer we had a spate of violence against black trans women, where in many ways the rage that's being felt and shown on the streets is what I felt for my community. And yet there was not this response and there's never this response.

And this lack of equanimity means that there is not sustained pressure on the systems that oppress us, that we value certain lives more in the community than others. And as long as that's the case, it's very hard to make progress.