How Newark’s protest preparations have helped maintain calm

Hari Sreenivasan:

If you had advice for other mayors, how do you allow people's frustrations, which are rightly placed? How do you allow people to express themselves and their rage? But at the same time, make sure that you can, as you said, channel that toward something positive?

That's difficult, man. I don't. I think is a recipe of things that you'd have to do it and it's over a period is over a period of time. You know. Obviously, you need police training, right? You need the police to understand that protest is a part of the First Amendment. And people have the right to be angry. Right. And they're going to say all kinds of things that you have to show incredible restraint. You have to understand that you can't have a bad day, that those people out there are your neighbors, your relatives, your friends. And when you begin looking at those people that way, then you're respond to themdifferently. And that's a whole question of overhauling police, police reform that needs to take place, it has to take place prior to protestsing. They have to have a relationship with the community. And you have to have an ongoing relationship with the community. It's not just based on events, but based on healing. So we're still at atoning, Newark knows that. We are still atoning for things that happened 50 years ago. We are still atoning it and recovering. And that's what I said. I am now saying we, because I'm in charge now. So I'm a part of it. Right. So we still atoning for that. And we have to be clear on that. And our relationship with the community. So we have more touches with the community now and less arrest. So our relations, our touches with the community are not just about arresting people, they're about forums, they're about training residents, helping them out, doing things around Thanksgiving, around Christmas, around other things that we have to do. And that's incredibly important for folks to do. And you have to be present. In a community, you have to be present.