New York protests continue despite rain, pandemic and curfew

Christopher Booker:

The song was for Breonna Taylor, who would have been 27 on Friday. She was killed by Louisville police in March when officers executed a no-knock search warrant. Police said they mistakenly believed there were drugs inside.

All week, there have been peaceful demonstrations, vigils, and rallies all over the city. But a citywide curfew imposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday has led police to confront protesters, sometimes with force, across the city.

It's eight o'clock and the city's curfew has arrived. And the crowd has started to disperse, seeming to avoid conflict with police for now.

As marchers continued last night, things were mostly peaceful, with many marchers continuing hours past the 8 P.M. curfew without being arrested. But as the night went on, at least a dozen people were arrested around the city.

The mayor has faced criticism for not preventing looting and property destruction earlier in the week, and not doing enough to protect peaceful protesters. At a memorial on Thursday for George Floyd, his speech was drowned out by boos. The mayor has pledged that the curfew will remain – as originally scheduled – through this weekend.