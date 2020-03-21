As UK schools and pubs close, London avoids lockdown for now

Frank Langfitt:

The ripple effects are really big. A lot of, of course most pubs and restaurants will shut down, I think, across the country which will technically throw, I would imagine, hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people out of work. What the government has said yesterday is they're going to make an unprecedented effort. They're going to give employers who are willing to furlough their workers, they can give them enough money to pay up to 80 percent of workers salaries for the next few months. And so what they're really, really concerned about here is the economy was not super before this happened. They don't want to see tons and tons of people fall into debt.