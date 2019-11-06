Attorney Ben Crump on Trayvon Martin, racial hypocrisy and signs of progress

Yamiche Alcindor:

Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Botham Jean, all unarmed young black men killed in high-profile, racially charged incidents.

Each one of their families turned to the same civil rights attorney to call out what they believed is a deadly pattern of injustice. His name is Ben Crump.

In 2012, Crump gained national prominence when he took on the case of Trayvon Martin. The 17-year-old was killed in Sanford, Florida. After his death in the fall and the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, the Black Lives Matter movement was born.

Now Crump has written a new book, "Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People."

He argues that the killings of many are part of a racist criminal justice system.

Thanks so much, Ben, for joining me.

You use the word genocide to describe what's happening to African-American men and women across this country. Why use that word?