Examining the tax provisions in the Democrats’ budget bill

Lisa Desjardins:

William, few things before Congress directly affect our bank accounts, who is rich and who is poor, more than tax policy.

These changes in the bill are significant. Here's what it will do. First, this would create a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations. Exempt from that would be some hedge funds and investment firms. Also new, a 1 percent tax on stock buybacks which companies use to increase their stock price.

What will all that mean in reality?

For more, I'm joined by Michael Graetz. He's a professor of tax law at Columbia University and co-author of "The Wolf at the Door: The Menace of Economic Insecurity and How to Fight It."

First, Professor Graetz, I want to establish some baselines with our viewers.

Let's talk about the corporate tax change. Here's what we know about it. This 15 percent minimum tax would be for businesses making over $1 billion a year. That would be on an average over three years. The Joint Committee on Taxation says that will affect about 150 companies and raise well over $200 billion.

That's a lot of numbers. But, Michael Graetz, how significant do you think this is?