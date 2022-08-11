News Wrap: Nation’s average gas price drops below $4 a gallon

William Brangham:

As we briefly mentioned, an armed man in body armor tried to force his way into the FBI's Cincinnati field office today, and then led police on a car chase. Officials said he shot at a state trooper before abandoning his vehicle.

They say he was ultimately killed in a standoff with police that lasted several hours. There have been growing threats against federal agents since the search of former President Trump's estate in Florida.

There is a bit more encouraging news on inflation tonight. the AAA Auto Club reports the national average price of gas has dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time in five months. And the U.S. Labor Department says wholesale prices fell half-a-percentage point between June and July. That was the first month-to-month drop in more than two years.

The CDC has dropped its longstanding COVID-19 recommendation to quarantine after close contact with someone who was infected. The agency also ended guidance to stay at least six feet apart. Officials also said 95 percent of the U.S. population has now achieved some form of immunity from vaccinations or from prior infections.

Meanwhile, the FDA recommended taking three home tests if you have been exposed to COVID. It said two tests may miss too many infections.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed leaders in Rwanda today over supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo next door. U.N. experts say they have found solid evidence that Rwanda is interfering militarily in Eastern Congo.

In Rwanda's capital, Blinken said leaders in both countries have agreed to talk.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: My message to both President Tshisekedi and President Kagame this week has been the same.

Any support or cooperation with any armed group in Eastern DRC endangers local communities and regional stability, and every country in the region must respect the territorial integrity the others.