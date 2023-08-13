Why recruiting and confidence in America’s armed forces is so low right now

The U.S. military has reached crisis levels of low recruitment, at the same time the American public’s perception of the armed forces is increasingly divided. In a recent Gallup poll, only 60 percent of respondents said they had confidence in the U.S. military, the lowest level in over two decades. Matthew Gault, a writer for VICE who covers the military, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

