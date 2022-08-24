News Wrap: New fighting erupts in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

In our news wrap Wednesday, new fighting broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region after a months-long cease-fire, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Syria against militias linked to Iran, a congressional report has more details on how the Trump White House interfered with the FDA early in the pandemic, Jill Biden has COVID-19 again, and football Hall of Famer Len Dawson died at age 87.

