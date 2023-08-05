Court cases targeting abortion highlight digital privacy concerns

In July, a Nebraska teenager and her mother were convicted after the teen terminated her pregnancy using abortion pills. Among the prosecution's key evidence was exchanges between the two on Facebook Messenger. Caitlin Seeley George with the nonprofit digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future joins John Yang to discuss data privacy issues in a post-Roe America.

