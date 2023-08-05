Court cases targeting abortion highlight digital privacy concerns

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Marconja Zor
Marconja Zor
Leave your feedback
In July, a Nebraska teenager and her mother were convicted after the teen terminated her pregnancy using abortion pills. Among the prosecution's key evidence was exchanges between the two on Facebook Messenger. Caitlin Seeley George with the nonprofit digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future joins John Yang to discuss data privacy issues in a post-Roe America.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more