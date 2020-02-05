Australian bushfires prompt conversation about land management practices

Judy Woodruff:

The Australian bushfires are still burning in parts of that country.

The fires have claimed the lives of more than 30 people, including three American firefighters who died in an air tanker crash. Tens of millions of acres of land have burned so far this season.

The toll on the forest and the wildlife has prompted new conversations about how the land should be managed.

That's the focus of Miles O'Brien's latest piece, produced in collaboration with the weather app MyRadar.

It's for our Leading Edge series.