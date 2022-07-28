Baby formula remains scarce despite efforts to boost supply

Amna Nawaz:

The Biden administration has taken a number of steps to respond to the crisis, including starting Operation Fly Formula, since May, airlifting in the equivalent of 61 million eight-ounce bottles from abroad, enough to meet about one week of domestic demand.

Among the hardest hit in the shortage, low-income families, many of whom are eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children, a federally funded benefits program known as WIC.

Zoe Neuberger, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: WIC serves more than 40 percent of all the babies born in the U.S. and purchases more than half of the formula consumed. So it's a very big player in this space.