As the U.S. COVID-19 death toll borders 200K, what have we learned?

Caroline Chen:

I think it is such a tragedy that we are now talking about 200,000 deaths.

Because when we hit the milestone of 100,000 deaths, I wrote a piece then where I said, what have we learned at this point? How can we do better? And I think what is really sad is I think that we're seeing that in many ways we haven't taken the opportunity to have learned from the many people who died in the first place and that many of the people who were so vulnerable when COVID first hit us and we were not prepared, are still really vulnerable.

So I think people have heard that Black and Hispanic people are particularly vulnerable but, you know, nationally, Black people are dying at 2.4 times the rate of white people. That's 21% percent of the COVID-19 are Black people. This is according to the COVID Tracking Project.

At the time when we were at 100,000 deaths I looked, and this is according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 35,000 deaths were in the long-term care facilities this is both residents and staff. And so at that point, I had been calling on and many people, of course, besides me, we knew from from the very start of the pandemic in Kirkland, in Washington, that nursing homes were vulnerable. And we should have at that point said nursing homes are the biggest priority.

So you know, in preparation for yor call, I thought, well, has the proportion of deaths in nursing homes changed between the first 100,000 and the second 100,000? And unfortunately, it's the same raw number between the 100,000 and 700,000. So even though cases in long-term care facilities are only eight percent of the total deaths in long-term care facilities are 41 percent of the total.

You would think that this would be one of the top priorities to keep this population safe. And we've known since the very beginning that they are particularly vulnerable. So I think there is this sadness and this tragedy. It's not just a number, but in knowing who has suffered here, that I feel particularly sad that we have to be talking today, Hari.