For Illinois voters, COVID-19 and recession are top of mind

Hugo Balta:

You know, I think it's everything. You know, we are in an extraordinary year, largely driven by COVID-19. And certainly we've seen how communities, both urban and rural, have suffered under COVID-19 from a health perspective, to also the economy and employment. A lot of businesses forced to shut down or readjust for social distancing.

So what's top of mind for voters is, again, how are we going to who, who is going to get us through this COVID-19 pandemic, understanding that it's tiered and there's an expectation that now that summer is ending, that we're going to see a resurgence of cases and numbers of COVID-19.

There's also, of course, heightened concern about the economy and what's going to happen once we get through this, as we're getting through this recession. How the markets are handling it and especially for small businesses, will they be able to sustain? I think those are the two things that are top of mind for voters as they're looking at November 3rd.