Belgium police are trying to intercept cocaine, but most of it makes it into Europe anyway

Willem Marx:

This is just one small part of the entire port here in Antwerp. And everywhere you look there's movement, there's activity, there's vehicles, containers, ships.

Some incoming containers are placed on trucks headed for Europe's highways. Others are loaded from one ship to another, then on to countries around the world. With 11 million containers passing through Antwerp every year it's impossible to search them all. In fact, right now fewer than one in 200 are examined.

Those that raise flags are sent to one of two inspection sites with large tunnel x-rays.

If analysts spot something amiss, the trucks are held for further inspection.

Officials are on the lookout for illegally trafficked wildlife and counterfeit goods. But the number one concern is cocaine.