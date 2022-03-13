‘We are all at war:’ Desperation grows among Ukrainian diaspora

Victoria Pidlisetska:

There are so many people that I cannot get in touch with. My friend who just had a baby two months ago is currently surrounded by Russian troops. She wasn't online for over 10 hours. So I'm not sure. My other friend, I also exchanged some texts with her yesterday. She told me that her three-year-old son was helping people in the bomb shelter to build the bedding for the night. And she was crying because her realizing that your three -year-old is in the bomb shelter, helping put together place to sleep at night. That's just heartbreaking. Yeah.

I had a rule that I don't take phones or any gadgets when I'm with my kid, because I don't want to show him bad example. And we have a no gadget policy until three. And right now it's like, everything is canceled. It's like my hand extension of me right now. And that's — We are all at war, even, being here.