What Peter Parker, Linus and Run DMC have in common

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels:

That's a real heavy concept. When you're dealing with self-doubt, you've got a figure out a way. What is the right way to do this? What is the most effective way to do this? I mean, the bottom line is how do I show kids that not only is it cool to believe in yourself. See, that's the thing you got to get over. Is it cool for me to do this? Is it cool for them to believe in themselves? And does believing in myself get me the results that I want? In one example, that shows that it does is when Darryl crosses his name off the board, he immediately felt something, he immediately realizes. 'This is not what I want to do, but I'm only doing this because they teased me.' So right then and there, if he didn't know exactly know what it is or what it was, but he realized there's something wrong. Prior to him doing that, he was OK. I don't want a kid to not be able to fulfill his or her purpose and destiny. What I mean by that is, a kid that wants to be a scientist or there is a boy that wants to be a ballet dancer, but they won't do it because they think the other kids will think that ain't cool, what they think about themselves. So one of the reasons that I wrote the book is the desire and the feeling or the thing that they have to want to be the thing – that's OK. And even if you're afraid, you got anxiety, you aren't sure about yourself, you have in the way who you are, what you are, what you like, the way you look, you have everything necessary for you to succeed in life.