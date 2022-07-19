Biden faces criticism for not doing more on human rights during Middle East trip

Amna Nawaz:

Well, today, the family of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist murdered in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate, wrote to President Biden asking him to intervene in the detention of one of Khashoggi's lawyers.

The United Arab Emirates sentenced that lawyer to three years in prison the same day President Biden met with that country's president. It raises the question of what President Biden got out of his Middle East trip and of the balance between human rights and pragmatic foreign policy.

Nick Schifrin delves into that debate.