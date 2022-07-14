Biden holds talks on Iran with Israel amid calls to address journalist’s death

Nick Schifrin:

On July the 4th, the U.S. released a statement that said, based on Israeli and Palestinian investigations, gunfire from Israel Defense Force positions was likely responsible, even though the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion.

A senior Israeli official objected to the U.S. statement, telling reporters: "You cannot say there is inclusivity on the one hand, but it's conclusive on the other hand. If it draws on the Palestinian investigation, I question the validity of that investigation."

In Ramallah, Palestinian Justice Minister Mohammed al-Shalaldeh also criticized the U.S. statement, telling me it didn't go far enough?

Mohammed al-Shalaldeh, Palestinian Minister of Justice (through translator): The American report has unfortunately distorted, camouflaged and misled the process away from the path of justice and the implementation of the rules of international law.

Lina Abu Akleh, Niece of Shireen Abu Akleh: She could light up an entire room without even trying.