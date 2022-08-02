Biden’s national security adviser on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, killing of al-Qaida’s leader

Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Adviser:

Well, first, Judy, thanks for having me.

Speaker Pelosi's decision to go to Taiwan was, of course, a decision she had every right to make. And, in fact, a speaker of the House has previously traveled to Taiwan without incident. And members of Congress travel to Taiwan all of the time. It doesn't signal a change in U.S. policy. It doesn't threaten China in any way.

So, for China to turn around and try to turn this into some kind of crisis or use it as a pretext to take aggressive action around Taiwan, that's on China.

Now, from the United States' perspective, what we intend to do is indicate to China and to the world we're not looking to escalate. But we will, of course, continue to assert our right to defend our interests, to support Taiwan's self-defense and to continue to operate as we have operated in the Western Pacific for decades.

That's how we're approaching it. We hope that China will, in fact, take an approach that demonstrates restraint, rather than overreaction.