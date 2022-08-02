U.S. drone strike on al-Qaida’s leader raises questions about terrorist group’s future

Nick Schifrin:

Today, what used to be Kabul's most exclusive elite neighborhood, with some of the country's most wanted houses, this was as close as journalists could get to an area now known for housing the world's most wanted terrorist.

In the heart of the capital on Sunday morning, a CIA drone launched dropped two Hellfire missiles that U.S. officials say destroyed the patio where Ayman Al-Zawahri was standing, these photos taken by a neighbor of the house that U.S. officials say Zawahri's family moved to this year.

The intelligence community built a model of the house kept in a box in front of President Biden during a key meeting last month, before he authorized the strike on al-Qaida's leader.

For three decades, Ayman al-Zawahri provided al-Qaida's organizational and inspirational backbone. He never had Usama bin Laden's wealth or charisma, but he gave bin Laden the vision of targeting not only what they considered pro-Western Muslims, but what they called the far enemy, the U.S.

That led to the 1998 East Africa embassy bombings, the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen and 9/11.

Hassan Hassan, Editor in Chief, "New Lines": What Osama bin Laden and Zawahri did was really internationalizing the idea of jihad, instead of focusing on local enemies.