Big week for O’Rourke and Yang on the campaign trail — what about Biden?

Lisa Desjardins:

Another week, another candidate. Beto O'Rourke is two days into his presidential campaign, and has spent both of those days, as one does, in Iowa.

A backbench Democratic congressman from El Paso, Texas, O'Rourke gained fame for his unorthodox and social-media friendly campaigning, speaking directly on Facebook and skateboarding on the trail. He is also a fund-raising juggernaut, raising $80 million in his Texas Senate race last year, mostly from small donors.

That wasn't enough, and he lost a close three-point race to Republican Ted Cruz. A moderate and himself a multimillionaire, critics question if O'Rourke can appeal to enough core Democratic voters. He is specifically aiming for voters in both parties.