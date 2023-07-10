‘Black Mirror’ creator on why the techno-dystopian show has gripped audiences

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Malcolm Brabant
The series "Black Mirror” just released its sixth and possibly final season. The sci-fi anthology is a social satire playing with society's deepest fears about our increasingly digital lives. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant caught up with show creator Charlie Brooker in London to discuss why he thinks this work has gripped audiences. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Malcolm Brabant has been a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour since 2015.
