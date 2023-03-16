Mudlarkers uncover archaeological treasures along London’s river banks

Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant

The phrase "One person's trash is another's treasure," certainly applies to author Lara Maiklem. She is what's known as a "mudlarker" and spends her spare time scouring the shores of London’s River Thames for artifacts. Maiklem wrote a best-selling book explaining her passion for this unusual pastime. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant joined her down in the mud.

Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant

Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

