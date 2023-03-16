Mudlarkers uncover archaeological treasures along London’s river banks

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Leave your feedback
The phrase "One person's trash is another's treasure," certainly applies to author Lara Maiklem. She is what's known as a "mudlarker" and spends her spare time scouring the shores of London’s River Thames for artifacts. Maiklem wrote a best-selling book explaining her passion for this unusual pastime. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant joined her down in the mud.
Watch the Full Episode
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more