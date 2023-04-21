How the war in Ukraine is threatening Britain’s historic steam engines

Geoff Bennett:

You know the sight and the sound, the heavy sigh of a sleek steam engine coming to rest at a station in an old film. And you might wonder what the connection could be from that vintage technology to today's war in Ukraine.

The belching fiery plants of these behemoths are fired by coal, and the price has skyrocketed since Russia's invasion. In turn, that is jeopardizing the future of some of Britain's living and breathing museums, the country's heritage railway lines powered by coal, fire and steam.

From Southwestern England, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.