Bluegrass icon Alice Gerrard on her trailblazing career

Audio

With their unique harmonies, the bluegrass duo of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard blazed trails for female folk singers in the 1960s and ‘70s. They were also civil rights activists who used their music to speak out politically. To celebrate the pair's legacy, last month the Smithsonian released a selection of remastered versions of their music. Ali Rogin speaks to Gerrard about her career.

