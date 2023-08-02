Trump’s attorney blasts latest indictment as ‘attack on free speech’

Josh Lauro:

Well, of course, you can either believe the indictment or believe in the American system of justice, where you can fight an indictment and prove otherwise, or at least put the government to its burden of proof.

But in terms of a special counsel, the special counsel reports to Merrick Garland. Merrick Garland has the ultimate determination as to whether or not to bring an indictment. Merrick Garland is a member of the Biden administration. So, this indictment is by the Biden administration, not by some special counsel who has no reporting ability to the Biden administration.

In terms of the qualification of electors, that's a very, very significant issue, because what you had were the electors initially qualified, and then changes in the system. And what President Trump asked for at the very end was, Mike Pence, pause the voting and allow this issue to go back to the states, so that the state legislatures could ultimately decide on the qualification of the electors.

That was a constitutional pathway that was provided for and identified by a constitutional scholar. And Mr. Trump followed that advice, which he was entitled to do.