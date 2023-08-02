Jan. 6 committee investigator on findings that led to newest charges against Trump

Geoff Bennett:

Many of the details in yesterday's indictment were first revealed last year as part of the House January 6 Committee's probe of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joining us now is the former lead investigator for that committee, Tim Heaphy.

Tim, thanks for being back with us on the "NewsHour."

And I want to start with your assessment of Mr. Lauro, Josh Lauro's assertion that indictment is an attack on Donald Trump's free speech, his free speech rights.

Timothy Heaphy, Former January 6 Committee Lead Investigator: Yes, there's a big difference between speech and conduct.

We do — the Constitution does protect Americans' right to free speech, even if that speech is hateful, even if that speech is false. If Donald Trump had just stood up and said "the election was stolen," alone, that would not be criminal.

What's alleged here, though, is conduct, not speech, as your questions, Geoff, got to. He is alleged to have lied to the American people as part of a multipart, intentional plan to prevent the joint session. It wasn't just the speech. It was what the speech was designed to do. It was the generation of the fake elector certificates, the possible personnel change at Justice, the pressure on Mike Pence.

The key thing to remember about that speech is that it was not informed by evidence. The allegations that he made about voter fraud were repetitively debunked, rebutted, and told directly to the president. That makes them lies. And, therefore, it demonstrates specific content that those lies motivate action.

So, look, I agree with Mr. Lauro that, in America, every defendant is presumed innocent and gets his day in court. I'm looking forward to the vigorous adjudication of this. But the special counsel certainly anticipated this and has evidence of conduct, not speech. That's why this indictment was brought.