British PM Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19

Ryan Chilcote:

He was very reluctant. And that's an interesting thing, because the public really has subsequently gotten behind him ever since he decided to institute this or impose this national lockdown. There was, and, and on top of that, after he said that he himself has tested positive, the day after he tested positive, there was a YouGov poll in this country and 52 percent of those polled said that they support the prime minister. Only about 25 percent said they disapprove of the prime minister's work. That's the best rating that any British prime minister has gotten in at least 10 years. So he is enjoying a decent amount of support from the public, because at the end of the day, many Brits feel that it is right that this national lockdown is in place and they feel that he's been handling the crisis, at least up until recently, very well.

Now, I say until recently, because just the last few days, increasingly people are concerned that testing isn't happening quickly enough in this country and that like in the United States, you keep hearing that doctors, nurses, people that work in the hospitals don't have the protective gear that they need. And people are starting to blame the government for that.