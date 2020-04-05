Should parents lower the bar while working from home?

Kimberly Harrington:

Is there a balance is a great question. I don't, I don't think balance is possible. I don't think most parents would think balance was possible even before this happened. Sort of the gold standard of stories in our family is when I had my kids at home. And I was in a massive conference call for a Super Bowl commercial presentation. So really, professionally, one of the most important calls I've probably ever been on as a—as a writer and a creative director. And my kids at that point really knew the rule that, you know, you don't interrupt me unless someone is bleeding. And I heard at one point in this call, this massive scream from the other room and my daughter coming in with a Post-it and the Post-it read, "He's bleeding." And then I had to try to stay on the phone and walk out, look at my son, who—basically they were horsing around on the couch and he got a knee in the nose and ended up with a bloody nose. And I had to basically look at him and go, "Not bad enough." And I just backtracked down the hall and continued my call. So, oh, yeah, yeah. I've been there.