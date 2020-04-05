Pandemic brings telehealth to the forefront

Michael Adcock:

Mississippi has one Level I trauma center. It's in Jackson. We have one children's hospital. It's in Jackson. We have one school of medicine. It's in Jackson. So all of these things are located in Jackson. There are some great medical centers, but they're all in the populated areas. And, you know, a very large percentage of the population lives outside of those populated areas. So it– it creates a barrier to care when you, you know, when your–when you have poverty and you have virality, it makes it sometimes difficult to be able to get to the provider's office, much less go to the hospital if it may be 1-1/2 or 2-1/2 hours away. It might as well be in another state or another country.