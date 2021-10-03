Broadway’s Tina Turner musical returns as theaters reopen

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last Sunday – as Broadway was reopening – Adrienne Warner won a Tony award for her performance as Tina Turner in the musical about the singer's journey to become one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Turner won her first solo Grammy in 1984 for the song "What's Love Got to do With it" after leaving her husband and musical partner Ike Turner. The musical features 20 songs – including 'Proud Mary' with Ike Turner – through songs on her blockbuster solo album 'Private Dancer'.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Karla Murthy spoke with the cast and writer about how the musical captures Tina Turner's spirit.