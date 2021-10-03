Democrats push and pull over President Biden’s spending bills

Jeff Greenfield:

Joe Biden came to the presidency with two arguments. I can make the government work in this age of polarization, and I can deliver programs that will make life better for poor and middle-class people. That's the essence of what I, Joe Biden, think the Democratic Party is about. If they come out of this session with nothing, the implications for the midterms next year are enormous.

But it ought to be said that because the Democrats know this, we should not assume that this dumpster fire, whatever analogy you like, is the end of the story. They've got a month to negotiate this and the fear of a midterm disaster and the fear of a resurgent Trump possible new presidency is probably going to be the greatest impetus to get these Democrats to figure out what the compromise is. All right. It won't be three and a half trillion. Maybe it'll be two trillion. Maybe we can expand child care as much as we want, but we'll expand it as much as the political realities will let us. That's what's at stake in the coming weeks.