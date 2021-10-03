What’s a stake at the upcoming world climate conference

Hari Sreenivasan:

Global environmental leaders wrapped up a meeting in Italy this weekend preparing for the United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland that begins at the end of this month.

World leaders including President Biden will gather as global average temperatures continue rising and pledges to reduce greenhouse gases go unmet.

I spoke with the New York Times International Climate Reporter Somini Sengupta on Friday about the accelerating climate crisis.

Somini, get us up to speed about kind of where we are heading into these negotiations. What is the world supposed to be aware of?