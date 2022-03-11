Capehart and Abernathy on the domestic impact of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, the American people are always going to blame the president of the United States when gas prices go up, when prices go up.

So it makes sense that Republicans would pounce on President Biden and try to make him the reason, to put the blame on him for what's happening. President Biden is trying to put the blame on President Putin. I can't remember the turn of phrase that he used. It's the Putin gas hike or pump hike or something like that.

But, look, last week, Judy, when we were talking about this, I believe there was a "PBS NewsHour" poll that showed that the American people were willing and were happy at that moment to pay higher gas prices if it meant that that was their part to play in holding Putin accountable or at least trying to hold Putin accountable for the war he is waging on Ukraine.

And I think that that is the right position to be in. I mean, we are sitting here in the comforts of our own home. We don't have bombs raining down on us. We don't have an invading army rolling through our streets or trying to take over our country. And I think what people were saying in that poll — and I think that still holds — is that, you know what? Higher gas prices is a small sacrifice to make compared to what the brave Ukrainians are going through.

Where the rubber meets the road in terms of this belief is when we hit Memorial Day weekend, when we hit the official start of summer, and when, with masks coming off and the coronavirus, the — Omicron is receding in the background, and people get back to their everyday pre-pandemic, normal lives. When they start really getting hit with the high gas prices, will they still feel the same way about the sacrifice that they say they're willing to take now?

Will they still feel the same way around Memorial Day? Don't know.

But, Judy, I will just say personally, I am more than happy to pay higher gas prices, to pay more at the stores if it means that — one, if it's because to have the actions taken by the United States and by its allies to hold Putin accountable. If that is the part I can play in this, I am more than happy to play that part.

And I think a lot of Americans feel the same way.