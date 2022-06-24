Capehart and Gerson on the end of Roe v. Wade

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and Washington Post opinion columnist Michael Gerson join Judy Woodruff to discuss what the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights means to the nation in a moment of great political and cultural discord.
