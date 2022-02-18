David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart on the congressional response to Russian aggression

David Brooks:

I think so.

Last summer, Vladimir Putin wrote an article on why — claiming that Russia and Ukraine were the same country. It was basically an argument for Russia invading Ukraine. It's amazing how dictators, they don't — they're not subtle. They tell us what they're going to do. And now, apparently, they're going to do it.

And so, if you read that article, you could see why we are where we are. It's his belief that he has the right to conquer an independent nation, and, in doing so, hope to throw the United States out of Europe, and, in doing so, hope to create a kind of dangerous world that he thrives in.

So, the issues couldn't have been bigger. And they're not issues that particularly divide Americans or members of the Western alliance. And so I do think there's going to be a lot of unity. There will be some people who worry on the left that this is part of American imperialism to get involved in Europe.

There are some people on the right who like Vladimir Putin. They see him as a manly, socially conservative, authoritarian kind of guy who they kind of like. So, I'm sure, on either end, there will be some.

But, among the mainstream of both parties, I think, right now, there's strong unity. The Biden administration has done an excellent job of rallying the Western alliance. It's been a demonstration of why the world needs America to be a leader of the free world.

Whether that will last as the costs ratchet up for all of us in the West, we will see. But, right now, it looks quite unified to me.